nDEX Market Capitalization Hits $2,398.66 (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, nDEX has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. nDEX has a total market cap of $2,398.66 and approximately $4.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nDEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.02660938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00193154 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036387 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

nDEX Token Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,990,087,251 tokens. The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

