Neblio (NEBL) Trading 19.1% Higher This Week

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, Neblio has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00006017 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Kucoin. Neblio has a total market cap of $5.78 million and $148,239.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016567 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00020266 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00015060 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000740 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 662.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00017409 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005879 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,151,465 coins and its circulating supply is 15,555,529 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia, Binance, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

