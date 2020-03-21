Nectar (NEC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,585.00

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Nectar has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Nectar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0593 or 0.00000959 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $33.94, $20.33 and $10.39. Nectar has a market cap of $4.88 million and $5,585.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00034868 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00091331 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,232.27 or 1.00834998 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00064780 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000354 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Nectar Profile

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex.

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

