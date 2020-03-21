Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 317.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Macquarie started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $53.71.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicole Seligman acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,604.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. acquired 16,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $199,030.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,449 shares in the company, valued at $812,876.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $374,281 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

