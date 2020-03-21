Negative Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) Stock Price

Headlines about Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) have been trending negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ashford earned a news sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINC remained flat at $$6.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,258. Ashford has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $58.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84.

Ashford (NASDAQ:AINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $107.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ashford from $59.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

