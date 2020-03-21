Negative Media Coverage Unlikely to Affect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Price

Media stories about Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) have been trending negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment earned a daily sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,763,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,549. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $262.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

