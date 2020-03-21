Negative News Coverage Unlikely to Impact Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Share Price

News articles about Ford Motor (NYSE:F) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ford Motor earned a media sentiment score of -2.44 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Ford Motor’s score:

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on F shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.72.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 129,311,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,204,392. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 216.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,130.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $53,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.