NEM (XEM) Reaches Market Cap of $348.86 Million

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. NEM has a total market capitalization of $348.86 million and approximately $26.34 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000622 BTC on exchanges including Indodax, Kuna, Poloniex and Koineks. During the last seven days, NEM has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, B2BX, Bitbns, Poloniex, BTC-Alpha, Cryptomate, Kryptono, Exrates, Upbit, Kuna, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, COSS, Livecoin, HitBTC, YoBit, Indodax, Liquid, Zaif, Iquant, BTC Trade UA, OKEx, Coinbe, Huobi, Binance, Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Koineks. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

