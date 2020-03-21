Neo Price Hits $6.23 on Major Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $439.11 million and approximately $490.22 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $6.23 or 0.00100064 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, Allcoin, Kucoin and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.02654079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00193205 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036372 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Cobinhood, CoinEgg, BCEX, Bibox, Exrates, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Koinex, DragonEX, Bitinka, Huobi, Coinrail, Ovis, Kucoin, COSS, Binance, Upbit, Switcheo Network, Coinsuper, OTCBTC, Liquid, TDAX, Bitbns, LBank, BitMart, Cryptopia, Coinnest, CoinBene, Allcoin, OKEx, CoinEx, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Tidebit, Livecoin, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

