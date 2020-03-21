Nestree (EGG) Price Tops $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. Nestree has a market capitalization of $853,261.51 and $359,574.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nestree has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nestree Token Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,051,319 tokens. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree.

Nestree Token Trading

Nestree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

