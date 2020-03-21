NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $285.06 on Friday. NetEase Inc has a 12-month low of $209.01 and a 12-month high of $361.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.49.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. NetEase had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTES shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.46.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

