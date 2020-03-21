NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will post $207.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NetGear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.89 million and the highest is $212.09 million. NetGear posted sales of $249.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that NetGear will report full-year sales of $963.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $928.75 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $994.95 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NetGear.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $252.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 million. NetGear had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTGR. BWS Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of NetGear in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.81. NetGear has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $66,660.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in NetGear in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in NetGear by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in NetGear by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in NetGear by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

