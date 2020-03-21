New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Stock Position Raised by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,267 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.22% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $42,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 556,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,663,000 after acquiring an additional 58,460 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 352,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $108.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1 year low of $78.68 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.51.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EDU. Nomura increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

