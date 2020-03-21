Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,492 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $20,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after purchasing an additional 921,736 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 114,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 347,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 76,766 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 124,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $40.56. 11,638,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,352,789. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $166,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $111,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $1,467,109. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

