News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,833 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in News by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in News by 5,327.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in News by 1,851.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in News by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. News Corp has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.41.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. News’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. News has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

