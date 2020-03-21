News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,504,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236,869 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of News worth $106,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in News by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in News by 5,327.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in News by 1,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in News by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

NWSA opened at $9.02 on Friday. News Corp has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.41.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised News from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.