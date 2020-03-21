Newton (NEW) Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last Week

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. Newton has a total market capitalization of $9.08 million and $3.13 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.02654079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00193205 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036372 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org.

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

