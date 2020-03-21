NewYorkCoin Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, Graviex, STEX and YoBit. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $729,871.56 and approximately $62.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00619130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015818 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008216 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000323 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, STEX, TOKOK and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

