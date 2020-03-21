Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03.

About Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

