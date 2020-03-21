Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.33% of Nexstar Media Group worth $17,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,873,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $879,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,399,000.

A number of research firms have commented on NXST. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $50.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12-month low of $48.03 and a 12-month high of $133.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.80.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $67,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $70,306.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at $474,983.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,504 shares of company stock worth $1,225,413. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

