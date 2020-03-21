NEXT (NET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $67,939.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, NEXT has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One NEXT token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00008097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. NEXT has a market capitalization of $20.33 million and approximately $67,939.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00621768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016073 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000631 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

