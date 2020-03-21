Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Boosted by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,630 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 112,530 shares during the period. Nike makes up approximately 1.8% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $44,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $381,260,000 after acquiring an additional 544,209 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,192,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $92,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.11. The stock has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other Nike news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.76.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

