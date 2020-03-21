Nike (NYSE:NKE) Receiving Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Nike (NYSE:NKE) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nike earned a coverage optimism score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the footwear maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Nike’s ranking:

NYSE:NKE traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.45. 15,759,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,787,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.11.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.76.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $1,675,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

