Nimiq (NIM) Hits Market Cap of $2.75 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. Nimiq has a market cap of $2.75 million and $265,787.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,261.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.77 or 0.02136267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.49 or 0.03552993 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00616582 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015898 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00666267 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00080730 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00026419 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00532086 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015927 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,487,399,572 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,149,572 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

