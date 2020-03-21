Niobio Cash Reaches Market Cap of $44,011.35 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. In the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded up 17% against the US dollar. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $44,011.35 and $9.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 78.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

