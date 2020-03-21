Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Hits $0.0089 on Top Exchanges

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $549,836.95 and $8.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Niobium Coin has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Niobium Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.91 or 0.02764195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00194226 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00040679 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036603 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

