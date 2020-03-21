Niobium Coin Price Tops $0.0087 on Exchanges (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $540,286.74 and approximately $38.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Niobium Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.03 or 0.02671217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00191854 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00040586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00035678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io.

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.