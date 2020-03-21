Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires New Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.78.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

