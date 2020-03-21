NOIA Network (NOIA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,866.00

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $26,866.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00054852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $271.84 or 0.04394685 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00070766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038471 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016145 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011916 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003778 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,615,938 tokens. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

