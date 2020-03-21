Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 3.00

News articles about Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) have been trending positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nokia Oyj earned a news impact score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Nokia Oyj’s ranking:

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOK. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. New Street Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

Shares of NOK stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.66. The stock had a trading volume of 49,565,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,702,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -266,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.34.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.