NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Hits Market Cap of $311,762.74

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $311,762.74 and approximately $833.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006198 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001600 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000151 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 610,558,832 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Bittrex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.