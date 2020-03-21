Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $4,877,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 1,540.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,778,000 after acquiring an additional 928,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Shares of HD Supply stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.41. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

