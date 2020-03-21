Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ingredion by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Ingredion by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 89,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ingredion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,319,000 after purchasing an additional 144,140 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Ingredion by 20,874.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,717,000 after purchasing an additional 313,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. Ingredion Inc has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $99.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

INGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.40.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

