Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 14,685 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,685 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $297,715.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,004.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 686,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,160,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,735. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $10.82 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.18.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

