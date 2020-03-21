Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 43,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $329.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.66 and a 52 week high of $413.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. The business had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIO. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

