Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000.

OIH stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39.

