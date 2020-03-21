Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,898,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,494 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 4.44% of Nordstrom worth $282,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Nordstrom by 38.7% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,478,000 after purchasing an additional 517,324 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Nordstrom by 208.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 563,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,989,000 after purchasing an additional 380,498 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 169.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,815 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Nordstrom by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,040,000 after purchasing an additional 543,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $3,330,978.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,720,391 shares in the company, valued at $116,759,181.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

