Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 658,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $127,857,000 after purchasing an additional 215,479 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $7,681,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $910,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $228.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.85.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $123.71 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

