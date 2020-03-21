Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,990 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 692,117 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 582.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,328,000 after acquiring an additional 450,264 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $195,630,000 after acquiring an additional 335,441 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7,767.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $60,191,000 after acquiring an additional 306,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,819,000 after buying an additional 177,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.85.

NSC stock traded down $12.62 on Friday, hitting $123.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,712,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,039. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.62. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.