North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 2.43

Media headlines about North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have trended positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a news impact score of 2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 437,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,873. The stock has a market cap of $174.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.78. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. Analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOA. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

