North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a coverage optimism score of 2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NOA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on North American Construction Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded down C$1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.59. The company has a market cap of $267.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$7.86 and a 1-year high of C$18.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

