Novacoin (NVC) Achieves Market Cap of $394,542.15

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Novacoin has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $394,542.15 and approximately $378.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00034582 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00091543 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,208.25 or 0.99142101 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000886 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00069032 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000354 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

