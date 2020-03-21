Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $28,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

NVS stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.24. The stock has a market cap of $165.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $3.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a yield of 2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

