NPCoin (NPC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,458.00

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $18,458.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded 85.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000747 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00086958 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000030 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000074 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.