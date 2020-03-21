Nucleus Vision Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $922,186.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including BITBOX, Upbit, Ethfinex and Bitbns. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00053902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000617 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.22 or 0.04335918 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00069624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00038249 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016234 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00012111 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003788 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

NCASH is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,883,751,768 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, Ethfinex, BITBOX, Zebpay, Bittrex, WazirX, CoinBene, Koinex, Bitbns, IDEX, Upbit, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

