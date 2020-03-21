Nuggets One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,228.00 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nuggets token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $982,900.15 and approximately $1,228.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nuggets alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.78 or 0.02674745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00194980 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00041064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID.

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.