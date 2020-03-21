NULS (NULS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.75 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, NULS has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One NULS token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002438 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Bit-Z and ChaoEX. NULS has a total market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.35 or 0.02718557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00195109 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00040724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 108,465,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,988,124 tokens. NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DragonEX, OKEx, QBTC, ChaoEX, CoinBene, Kucoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

