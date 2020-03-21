Numeraire (NMR) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.38 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $29.88 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 116.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for about $12.75 or 0.00202331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.53 or 0.02832543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00194661 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00040662 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036494 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,482 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,342,968 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.