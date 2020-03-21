Nxt Trading Up 17.5% This Week (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Nxt has a market capitalization of $8.99 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nxt has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Poloniex and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016567 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00020266 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00015060 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000740 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 662.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00017409 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005879 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Nxt Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Livecoin, CoinEgg, Indodax, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Poloniex and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

