Obyte (GBYTE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22,339.00

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $10.31 million and approximately $22,339.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Obyte has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Obyte coin can now be bought for approximately $13.90 or 0.00224877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and UPbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.02716532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00194486 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040923 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036545 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00054166 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,729 coins. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

